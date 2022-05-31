1

#include <stdlib.h> #include <assert.h> #include <string.h> #include <stdio.h> #include <sys/stat.h> #include <sys/types.h> #include <sys/errno.h> #include <sys/fcntl.h> #include <unistd.h> #include <TargetConditionals.h> #include <mach/host_info.h> #include <mach/mach.h> #include <mach/mach_host.h> #include "Array.h" #include "MachOFile.h" #include "SupportedArchs.h" #if BUILDING_DYLD || BUILDING_LIBDYLD // define away restrict until rdar://60166935 is fixed #define restrict #include <subsystem.h> #endif namespace dyld3 { //////////////////////////// posix wrappers //////////////////////////////////////// // <rdar://problem/10111032> wrap calls to stat() with check for EAGAIN int stat ( const char * path, struct stat* buf ) { int result; do { #if BUILDING_DYLD result = ::stat_with_subsystem ( path, buf ) ; #else result = ::stat ( path, buf ) ; #endif } while ( ( result == -1 ) && ( ( errno == EAGAIN ) || ( errno == EINTR ) ) ) ; return result; } // <rdar://problem/13805025> dyld should retry open() if it gets an EGAIN int open ( const char * path, int flag, int other ) { int result; do { #if BUILDING_DYLD if ( flag & O_CREAT ) result = ::open ( path, flag, other ) ; else result = ::open_with_subsystem ( path, flag ) ; #else result = ::open ( path, flag, other ) ; #endif } while ( ( result == -1 ) && ( ( errno == EAGAIN ) || ( errno == EINTR ) ) ) ; return result; } //////////////////////////// FatFile //////////////////////////////////////// const FatFile* FatFile::isFatFile ( const void * fileStart ) { const FatFile* fileStartAsFat = ( FatFile* ) fileStart; if ( ( fileStartAsFat->magic == OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( FAT_MAGIC ) ) || ( fileStartAsFat->magic == OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( FAT_MAGIC_64 ) ) ) return fileStartAsFat; else return nullptr ; } bool FatFile::isValidSlice ( Diagnostics& diag, uint64_t fileLen, uint32_t sliceIndex, uint32_t sliceCpuType, uint32_t sliceCpuSubType, uint64_t sliceOffset, uint64_t sliceLen ) const { if ( greaterThanAddOrOverflow ( sliceOffset, sliceLen, fileLen ) ) { diag.error ( "slice %d extends beyond end of file" , sliceIndex ) ; return false ; } const dyld3::MachOFile* mf = ( const dyld3::MachOFile* ) ( ( uint8_t * ) this +sliceOffset ) ; if ( !mf->isMachO ( diag, sliceLen ) ) return false ; if ( mf->cputype != ( cpu_type_t ) sliceCpuType ) { diag.error ( "cpu type in slice (0x%08X) does not match fat header (0x%08X)" , mf->cputype, sliceCpuType ) ; return false ; } else if ( ( mf->cpusubtype & ~CPU_SUBTYPE_MASK ) != ( sliceCpuSubType & ~CPU_SUBTYPE_MASK ) ) { diag.error ( "cpu subtype in slice (0x%08X) does not match fat header (0x%08X)" , mf->cpusubtype, sliceCpuSubType ) ; return false ; } uint32_t pageSizeMask = mf->uses16KPages ( ) ? 0x3FFF : 0xFFF ; if ( ( sliceOffset & pageSizeMask ) != 0 ) { // slice not page aligned if ( strncmp ( ( char * ) this +sliceOffset, "!<arch>" , 7 ) == 0 ) diag.error ( "file is static library" ) ; else diag.error ( "slice is not page aligned" ) ; return false ; } return true ; } void FatFile::forEachSlice ( Diagnostics& diag, uint64_t fileLen, bool validate, void ( ^callback ) ( uint32_t sliceCpuType, uint32_t sliceCpuSubType, const void * sliceStart, uint64_t sliceSize, bool & stop ) ) const { if ( this ->magic == OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( FAT_MAGIC ) ) { const uint64_t maxArchs = ( ( 4096 - sizeof ( fat_header ) ) / sizeof ( fat_arch ) ) ; const uint32_t numArchs = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( nfat_arch ) ; if ( numArchs > maxArchs ) { diag.error ( "fat header too large: %u entries" , numArchs ) ; return ; } bool stop = false ; const fat_arch* const archs = ( fat_arch* ) ( ( ( char * ) this ) + sizeof ( fat_header ) ) ; for ( uint32_t i= 0 ; i < numArchs; ++i ) { uint32_t cpuType = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ i ] .cputype ) ; uint32_t cpuSubType = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ i ] .cpusubtype ) ; uint32_t offset = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ i ] .offset ) ; uint32_t len = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ i ] .size ) ; Diagnostics sliceDiag; if ( !validate || isValidSlice ( sliceDiag, fileLen, i, cpuType, cpuSubType, offset, len ) ) callback ( cpuType, cpuSubType, ( uint8_t * ) this +offset, len, stop ) ; if ( stop ) break ; if ( sliceDiag.hasError ( ) ) diag.appendError ( "%s, " , sliceDiag.errorMessageCStr ( ) ) ; } // Look for one more slice if ( numArchs != maxArchs ) { uint32_t cpuType = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ numArchs ] .cputype ) ; uint32_t cpuSubType = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ numArchs ] .cpusubtype ) ; uint32_t offset = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ numArchs ] .offset ) ; uint32_t len = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ numArchs ] .size ) ; if ( ( cpuType == CPU_TYPE_ARM64 ) && ( ( cpuSubType == CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64_ALL || cpuSubType == CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64_V8 ) ) ) { if ( !validate || isValidSlice ( diag, fileLen, numArchs, cpuType, cpuSubType, offset, len ) ) callback ( cpuType, cpuSubType, ( uint8_t * ) this +offset, len, stop ) ; } } } else if ( this ->magic == OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( FAT_MAGIC_64 ) ) { if ( OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( nfat_arch ) > ( ( 4096 - sizeof ( fat_header ) ) / sizeof ( fat_arch ) ) ) { diag.error ( "fat header too large: %u entries" , OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( nfat_arch ) ) ; return ; } bool stop = false ; const fat_arch_64* const archs = ( fat_arch_64* ) ( ( ( char * ) this ) + sizeof ( fat_header ) ) ; for ( uint32_t i= 0 ; i < OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( nfat_arch ) ; ++i ) { uint32_t cpuType = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ i ] .cputype ) ; uint32_t cpuSubType = OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( archs [ i ] .cpusubtype ) ; uint64_t offset = OSSwapBigToHostInt64 ( archs [ i ] .offset ) ; uint64_t len = OSSwapBigToHostInt64 ( archs [ i ] .size ) ; if ( !validate || isValidSlice ( diag, fileLen, i, cpuType, cpuSubType, offset, len ) ) callback ( cpuType, cpuSubType, ( uint8_t * ) this +offset, len, stop ) ; if ( stop ) break ; } } else { diag.error ( "not a fat file" ) ; } } void FatFile::forEachSlice ( Diagnostics& diag, uint64_t fileLen, void ( ^callback ) ( uint32_t sliceCpuType, uint32_t sliceCpuSubType, const void * sliceStart, uint64_t sliceSize, bool & stop ) ) const { forEachSlice ( diag, fileLen, true , callback ) ; } const char * FatFile::archNames ( char strBuf [ 256 ] ) const { strBuf [ 0 ] = ' \0 ' ; Diagnostics diag; __block bool needComma = false ; this ->forEachSlice ( diag, 0xFFFFFFFF , false , ^ ( uint32_t sliceCpuType, uint32_t sliceCpuSubType, const void * sliceStart, uint64_t sliceSize, bool & stop ) { if ( needComma ) strlcat ( strBuf, "," , 256 ) ; strlcat ( strBuf, MachOFile::archName ( sliceCpuType, sliceCpuSubType ) , 256 ) ; needComma = true ; } ) ; return strBuf; } bool FatFile::isFatFileWithSlice ( Diagnostics& diag, uint64_t fileLen, const GradedArchs& archs, bool isOSBinary, uint64_t & sliceOffset, uint64_t & sliceLen, bool & missingSlice ) const { missingSlice = false ; if ( ( this ->magic != OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( FAT_MAGIC ) ) && ( this ->magic != OSSwapBigToHostInt32 ( FAT_MAGIC_64 ) ) ) return false ; __block int bestGrade = 0 ; forEachSlice ( diag, fileLen, ^ ( uint32_t sliceCpuType, uint32_t sliceCpuSubType, const void * sliceStart, uint64_t sliceSize, bool & stop ) { if ( int sliceGrade = archs.grade ( sliceCpuType, sliceCpuSubType, isOSBinary ) ) { if ( sliceGrade > bestGrade ) { sliceOffset = ( char * ) sliceStart - ( char * ) this ; sliceLen = sliceSize; bestGrade = sliceGrade; } } } ) ; if ( diag.hasError ( ) ) return false ; if ( bestGrade == 0 ) missingSlice = true ; return ( bestGrade != 0 ) ; } //////////////////////////// GradedArchs //////////////////////////////////////// #define GRADE_i386 CPU_TYPE_I386, CPU_SUBTYPE_I386_ALL, false #define GRADE_x86_64 CPU_TYPE_X86_64, CPU_SUBTYPE_X86_64_ALL, false #define GRADE_x86_64h CPU_TYPE_X86_64, CPU_SUBTYPE_X86_64_H, false #define GRADE_armv7 CPU_TYPE_ARM, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM_V7, false #define GRADE_armv7s CPU_TYPE_ARM, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM_V7S, false #define GRADE_armv7k CPU_TYPE_ARM, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM_V7K, false #define GRADE_arm64 CPU_TYPE_ARM64, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64_ALL, false #define GRADE_arm64e CPU_TYPE_ARM64, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64E, false #define GRADE_arm64e_pb CPU_TYPE_ARM64, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64E, true #define GRADE_arm64_32 CPU_TYPE_ARM64_32, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64_32_V8, false const GradedArchs GradedArchs::i386 = { { { GRADE_i386, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::x86_64 = { { { GRADE_x86_64, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::x86_64h = { { { GRADE_x86_64h, 2 } , { GRADE_x86_64, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::arm64 = { { { GRADE_arm64, 1 } } } ; #if SUPPORT_ARCH_arm64e const GradedArchs GradedArchs::arm64e_keysoff = { { { GRADE_arm64e, 2 } , { GRADE_arm64, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::arm64e_keysoff_pb = { { { GRADE_arm64e_pb, 2 } , { GRADE_arm64, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::arm64e = { { { GRADE_arm64e, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::arm64e_pb = { { { GRADE_arm64e_pb, 1 } } } ; #endif const GradedArchs GradedArchs::armv7 = { { { GRADE_armv7, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::armv7s = { { { GRADE_armv7s, 2 } , { GRADE_armv7, 1 } } } ; const GradedArchs GradedArchs::armv7k = { { { GRADE_armv7k, 1 } } } ; #if SUPPORT_ARCH_arm64_32 const GradedArchs GradedArchs::arm64_32 = { { { GRADE_arm64_32, 1 } } } ; #endif int GradedArchs::grade ( uint32_t cputype, uint32_t cpusubtype, bool isOSBinary ) const { for ( const CpuGrade* p = _orderedCpuTypes; p->type != 0 ; ++p ) { if ( ( p->type == cputype ) && ( p->subtype == ( cpusubtype & ~CPU_SUBTYPE_MASK ) ) ) { if ( p->osBinary ) { if ( isOSBinary ) return p->grade; } else { return p->grade; } } } return 0 ; } const char * GradedArchs::name ( ) const { return MachOFile::archName ( _orderedCpuTypes [ 0 ] .type, _orderedCpuTypes [ 0 ] .subtype ) ; } bool GradedArchs::checksOSBinary ( ) const { for ( const CpuGrade* p = _orderedCpuTypes; p->type != 0 ; ++p ) { if ( p->osBinary ) return true ; } return false ; } #if __x86_64__ static bool isHaswell ( ) { // FIXME: figure out a commpage way to check this struct host_basic_info info; mach_msg_type_number_t count = HOST_BASIC_INFO_COUNT; mach_port_t hostPort = mach_host_self ( ) ; kern_return_t result = host_info ( hostPort, HOST_BASIC_INFO, ( host_info_t ) &info, &count ) ; mach_port_deallocate ( mach_task_self ( ) , hostPort ) ; return ( result == KERN_SUCCESS ) && ( info.cpu_subtype == CPU_SUBTYPE_X86_64_H ) ; } #endif const GradedArchs& GradedArchs::forCurrentOS ( bool keysOff, bool osBinariesOnly ) { #if __arm64e__ if ( osBinariesOnly ) return ( keysOff ? arm64e_keysoff_pb : arm64e_pb ) ; else return ( keysOff ? arm64e_keysoff : arm64e ) ; #elif __ARM64_ARCH_8_32__ return arm64_32; #elif __arm64__ return arm64; #elif __ARM_ARCH_7K__ return armv7k; #elif __ARM_ARCH_7S__ return armv7s; #elif __ARM_ARCH_7A__ return armv7; #elif __x86_64__ #if TARGET_OS_SIMULATOR return x86_64; #else return isHaswell ( ) ? x86_64h : x86_64; #endif #elif __i386__ return i386; #else #error unknown platform #endif } const GradedArchs& GradedArchs::forName ( const char * archName, bool keysOff ) { if ( strcmp ( archName, "x86_64h" ) == 0 ) return x86_64h; else if ( strcmp ( archName, "x86_64" ) == 0 ) return x86_64; #if SUPPORT_ARCH_arm64e else if ( strcmp ( archName, "arm64e" ) == 0 ) return keysOff ? arm64e_keysoff : arm64e; #endif else if ( strcmp ( archName, "arm64" ) == 0 ) return arm64; else if ( strcmp ( archName, "armv7k" ) == 0 ) return armv7k; else if ( strcmp ( archName, "armv7s" ) == 0 ) return armv7s; else if ( strcmp ( archName, "armv7" ) == 0 ) return armv7; #if SUPPORT_ARCH_arm64_32 else if ( strcmp ( archName, "arm64_32" ) == 0 ) return arm64_32; #endif else if ( strcmp ( archName, "i386" ) == 0 ) return i386; assert ( 0 && "unknown arch name" ) ; } //////////////////////////// MachOFile //////////////////////////////////////// const MachOFile::ArchInfo MachOFile::_s_archInfos [ ] = { { "x86_64" , CPU_TYPE_X86_64, CPU_SUBTYPE_X86_64_ALL } , { "x86_64h" , CPU_TYPE_X86_64, CPU_SUBTYPE_X86_64_H } , { "i386" , CPU_TYPE_I386, CPU_SUBTYPE_I386_ALL } , { "arm64" , CPU_TYPE_ARM64, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64_ALL } , #if SUPPORT_ARCH_arm64e { "arm64e" , CPU_TYPE_ARM64, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64E } , #endif #if SUPPORT_ARCH_arm64_32 { "arm64_32" , CPU_TYPE_ARM64_32, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64_32_V8 } , #endif { "armv7k" , CPU_TYPE_ARM, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM_V7K } , { "armv7s" , CPU_TYPE_ARM, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM_V7S } , { "armv7" , CPU_TYPE_ARM, CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM_V7 } } ; const MachOFile::PlatformInfo MachOFile::_s_platformInfos [ ] = { { "macOS" , Platform::macOS, LC_VERSION_MIN_MACOSX } , { "iOS" , Platform::iOS, LC_VERSION_MIN_IPHONEOS } , { "tvOS" , Platform::tvOS, LC_VERSION_MIN_TVOS } , { "watchOS" , Platform::watchOS, LC_VERSION_MIN_WATCHOS } , { "bridgeOS" , Platform::bridgeOS, LC_BUILD_VERSION } , { "MacCatalyst" , Platform::iOSMac, LC_BUILD_VERSION } , { "iOS-sim" , Platform::iOS_simulator, LC_BUILD_VERSION } , { "tvOS-sim" , Platform::tvOS_simulator, LC_BUILD_VERSION } , { "watchOS-sim" , Platform::watchOS_simulator, LC_BUILD_VERSION } , { "driverKit" , Platform::driverKit, LC_BUILD_VERSION } , } ; bool MachOFile::is64 ( ) const { return ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC_64 ) ; } size_t MachOFile::machHeaderSize ( ) const { return is64 ( ) ? sizeof ( mach_header_64 ) : sizeof ( mach_header ) ; } uint32_t MachOFile::maskedCpuSubtype ( ) const { return ( this ->cpusubtype & ~CPU_SUBTYPE_MASK ) ; } uint32_t MachOFile::pointerSize ( ) const { if ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC_64 ) return 8 ; else return 4 ; } bool MachOFile::uses16KPages ( ) const { switch ( this ->cputype ) { case CPU_TYPE_ARM64: case CPU_TYPE_ARM64_32: return true ; case CPU_TYPE_ARM: // iOS is 16k aligned for armv7/armv7s and watchOS armv7k is 16k aligned return this ->cpusubtype == CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM_V7K; default : return false ; } } bool MachOFile::isArch ( const char * aName ) const { return ( strcmp ( aName, archName ( this ->cputype, this ->cpusubtype ) ) == 0 ) ; } const char * MachOFile::archName ( uint32_t cputype, uint32_t cpusubtype ) { for ( const ArchInfo& info : _s_archInfos ) { if ( ( cputype == info.cputype ) && ( ( cpusubtype & ~CPU_SUBTYPE_MASK ) == info.cpusubtype ) ) { return info.name; } } return "unknown" ; } uint32_t MachOFile::cpuTypeFromArchName ( const char * archName ) { for ( const ArchInfo& info : _s_archInfos ) { if ( strcmp ( archName, info.name ) == 0 ) { return info.cputype; } } return 0 ; } uint32_t MachOFile::cpuSubtypeFromArchName ( const char * archName ) { for ( const ArchInfo& info : _s_archInfos ) { if ( strcmp ( archName, info.name ) == 0 ) { return info.cpusubtype; } } return 0 ; } const char * MachOFile::archName ( ) const { return archName ( this ->cputype, this ->cpusubtype ) ; } static void appendDigit ( char *& s, unsigned & num, unsigned place, bool & startedPrinting ) { if ( num >= place ) { unsigned dig = ( num/place ) ; *s++ = '0' + dig; num -= ( dig*place ) ; startedPrinting = true ; } else if ( startedPrinting ) { *s++ = '0' ; } } static void appendNumber ( char *& s, unsigned num ) { assert ( num < 99999 ) ; bool startedPrinting = false ; appendDigit ( s, num, 10000 , startedPrinting ) ; appendDigit ( s, num, 1000 , startedPrinting ) ; appendDigit ( s, num, 100 , startedPrinting ) ; appendDigit ( s, num, 10 , startedPrinting ) ; appendDigit ( s, num, 1 , startedPrinting ) ; if ( !startedPrinting ) *s++ = '0' ; } void MachOFile::packedVersionToString ( uint32_t packedVersion, char versionString [ 32 ] ) { // sprintf(versionString, "%d.%d.%d", (packedVersion >> 16), ((packedVersion >> 8) & 0xFF), (packedVersion & 0xFF)); char * s = versionString; appendNumber ( s, ( packedVersion >> 16 ) ) ; *s++ = '.' ; appendNumber ( s, ( packedVersion >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) ; *s++ = '.' ; appendNumber ( s, ( packedVersion & 0xFF ) ) ; *s++ = ' \0 ' ; } bool MachOFile::builtForPlatform ( Platform reqPlatform, bool onlyOnePlatform ) const { __block bool foundRequestedPlatform = false ; __block bool foundOtherPlatform = false ; forEachSupportedPlatform ( ^ ( Platform platform, uint32_t minOS, uint32_t sdk ) { if ( platform == reqPlatform ) foundRequestedPlatform = true ; else foundOtherPlatform = true ; } ) ; // if checking that this binary is built for exactly one platform, fail if more if ( foundOtherPlatform && onlyOnePlatform ) return false ; if ( foundRequestedPlatform ) return true ; // binary has no explict load command to mark platform // could be an old macOS binary, look at arch if ( !foundOtherPlatform && ( reqPlatform == Platform::macOS ) ) { if ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_X86_64 ) return true ; if ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_I386 ) return true ; } #if BUILDING_DYLDINFO // Allow offline tools to analyze binaries dyld doesn't load, ie, those with platforms if ( !foundOtherPlatform && ( reqPlatform == Platform::unknown ) ) return true ; #endif return false ; } bool MachOFile::loadableIntoProcess ( Platform processPlatform, const char * path ) const { if ( this ->builtForPlatform ( processPlatform ) ) return true ; // Some host macOS dylibs can be loaded into simulator processes if ( MachOFile::isSimulatorPlatform ( processPlatform ) && this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::macOS ) ) { static const char * const macOSHost [ ] = { "/usr/lib/system/libsystem_kernel.dylib" , "/usr/lib/system/libsystem_platform.dylib" , "/usr/lib/system/libsystem_pthread.dylib" , "/usr/lib/system/libsystem_platform_debug.dylib" , "/usr/lib/system/libsystem_pthread_debug.dylib" , "/usr/lib/system/host/liblaunch_sim.dylib" , } ; for ( const char * libPath : macOSHost ) { if ( strcmp ( libPath, path ) == 0 ) return true ; } } // If this is being called on main executable where we expect a macOS program, Catalyst programs are also runnable if ( ( this ->filetype == MH_EXECUTE ) && ( processPlatform == Platform::macOS ) && this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::iOSMac, true ) ) return true ; #if (TARGET_OS_OSX && TARGET_CPU_ARM64) if ( ( this ->filetype == MH_EXECUTE ) && ( processPlatform == Platform::macOS ) && this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::iOS, true ) ) return true ; #endif #if TARGET_FEATURE_REALITYOS // allow iOS executables to use realityOS dylibs if ( ( processPlatform == Platform::iOS ) && this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::realityOS, true ) ) return true ; // allow iOS_Sim executables to use realityOS_Sim dylibs if ( ( processPlatform == Platform::iOS_simulator ) && this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::realityOS_simulator, true ) ) return true ; #endif bool iOSonMac = ( processPlatform == Platform::iOSMac ) ; #if (TARGET_OS_OSX && TARGET_CPU_ARM64) // allow iOS binaries in iOSApp if ( processPlatform == Platform::iOS ) { // can load Catalyst binaries into iOS process if ( this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::iOSMac ) ) return true ; iOSonMac = true ; } #endif // macOS dylibs can be loaded into iOSMac processes if ( ( iOSonMac ) && this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::macOS, true ) ) return true ; return false ; } bool MachOFile::isZippered ( ) const { __block bool macOS = false ; __block bool iOSMac = false ; forEachSupportedPlatform ( ^ ( Platform platform, uint32_t minOS, uint32_t sdk ) { if ( platform == Platform::macOS ) macOS = true ; else if ( platform == Platform::iOSMac ) iOSMac = true ; } ) ; return macOS && iOSMac; } bool MachOFile::inDyldCache ( ) const { return ( this ->flags & MH_DYLIB_IN_CACHE ) ; } Platform MachOFile::currentPlatform ( ) { #if TARGET_OS_SIMULATOR #if TARGET_OS_WATCH return Platform::watchOS_simulator; #elif TARGET_OS_TV return Platform::tvOS_simulator; #elif TARGET_FEATURE_REALITYOS return Platform::realityOS_simulator; #else return Platform::iOS_simulator; #endif #elif TARGET_OS_BRIDGE return Platform::bridgeOS; #elif TARGET_OS_WATCH return Platform::watchOS; #elif TARGET_OS_TV return Platform::tvOS; #elif TARGET_OS_IOS return Platform::iOS; #elif TARGET_FEATURE_REALITYOS return Platform::realityOS; #elif TARGET_OS_OSX return Platform::macOS; #elif TARGET_OS_DRIVERKIT return Platform::driverKit; #else #error unknown platform #endif } Platform MachOFile::basePlatform ( dyld3::Platform reqPlatform ) { switch ( reqPlatform ) { case Platform::unknown: return Platform::unknown; case Platform::macOS: return Platform::macOS; case Platform::iOS: return Platform::iOS; case Platform::tvOS: return Platform::tvOS; case Platform::watchOS: return Platform::watchOS; case Platform::bridgeOS: return Platform::bridgeOS; case Platform::iOSMac: return Platform::iOS; case Platform::iOS_simulator: return Platform::iOS; case Platform::tvOS_simulator: return Platform::tvOS; case Platform::watchOS_simulator: return Platform::watchOS; case Platform::driverKit: return Platform::driverKit; default : return Platform::unknown; } } const char * MachOFile::currentArchName ( ) { #if __ARM_ARCH_7K__ return "armv7k" ; #elif __ARM_ARCH_7A__ return "armv7" ; #elif __ARM_ARCH_7S__ return "armv7s" ; #elif __arm64e__ return "arm64e" ; #elif __arm64__ #if __LP64__ return "arm64" ; #else return "arm64_32" ; #endif #elif __x86_64__ return isHaswell ( ) ? "x86_64h" : "x86_64" ; #elif __i386__ return "i386" ; #else #error unknown arch #endif } bool MachOFile::isSimulatorPlatform ( Platform platform, Platform* basePlatform ) { switch ( platform ) { case Platform::iOS_simulator: if ( basePlatform ) *basePlatform = Platform::iOS; return true ; case Platform::watchOS_simulator: if ( basePlatform ) *basePlatform = Platform::watchOS; return true ; case Platform::tvOS_simulator: if ( basePlatform ) *basePlatform = Platform::tvOS; return true ; default : return false ; } } bool MachOFile::isDyldManaged ( ) const { switch ( this ->filetype ) { case MH_BUNDLE: case MH_EXECUTE: case MH_DYLIB: return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool MachOFile::isDylib ( ) const { return ( this ->filetype == MH_DYLIB ) ; } bool MachOFile::isBundle ( ) const { return ( this ->filetype == MH_BUNDLE ) ; } bool MachOFile::isMainExecutable ( ) const { return ( this ->filetype == MH_EXECUTE ) ; } bool MachOFile::isDynamicExecutable ( ) const { if ( this ->filetype != MH_EXECUTE ) return false ; // static executables do not have dyld load command return hasLoadCommand ( LC_LOAD_DYLINKER ) ; } bool MachOFile::isStaticExecutable ( ) const { if ( this ->filetype != MH_EXECUTE ) return false ; // static executables do not have dyld load command return !hasLoadCommand ( LC_LOAD_DYLINKER ) ; } bool MachOFile::isKextBundle ( ) const { return ( this ->filetype == MH_KEXT_BUNDLE ) ; } bool MachOFile::isFileSet ( ) const { return ( this ->filetype == MH_FILESET ) ; } bool MachOFile::isPIE ( ) const { return ( this ->flags & MH_PIE ) ; } bool MachOFile::isPreload ( ) const { return ( this ->filetype == MH_PRELOAD ) ; } const char * MachOFile::platformName ( Platform reqPlatform ) { for ( const PlatformInfo& info : _s_platformInfos ) { if ( info.platform == reqPlatform ) return info.name; } return "unknown" ; } void MachOFile::forEachSupportedPlatform ( void ( ^handler ) ( Platform platform, uint32_t minOS, uint32_t sdk ) ) const { Diagnostics diag; __block bool foundPlatform = false ; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { const build_version_command* buildCmd = ( build_version_command * ) cmd; const version_min_command* versCmd = ( version_min_command* ) cmd; uint32_t sdk; switch ( cmd->cmd ) { case LC_BUILD_VERSION: handler ( ( Platform ) ( buildCmd->platform ) , buildCmd->minos, buildCmd->sdk ) ; foundPlatform = true ; break ; case LC_VERSION_MIN_MACOSX: sdk = versCmd->sdk; // The original LC_VERSION_MIN_MACOSX did not have an sdk field, assume sdk is same as minOS for those old binaries if ( sdk == 0 ) sdk = versCmd->version; handler ( Platform::macOS, versCmd->version, sdk ) ; foundPlatform = true ; break ; case LC_VERSION_MIN_IPHONEOS: if ( ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_X86_64 ) || ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_I386 ) ) handler ( Platform::iOS_simulator, versCmd->version, versCmd->sdk ) ; // old sim binary else handler ( Platform::iOS, versCmd->version, versCmd->sdk ) ; foundPlatform = true ; break ; case LC_VERSION_MIN_TVOS: if ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_X86_64 ) handler ( Platform::tvOS_simulator, versCmd->version, versCmd->sdk ) ; // old sim binary else handler ( Platform::tvOS, versCmd->version, versCmd->sdk ) ; foundPlatform = true ; break ; case LC_VERSION_MIN_WATCHOS: if ( ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_X86_64 ) || ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_I386 ) ) handler ( Platform::watchOS_simulator, versCmd->version, versCmd->sdk ) ; // old sim binary else handler ( Platform::watchOS, versCmd->version, versCmd->sdk ) ; foundPlatform = true ; break ; } } ) ; if ( !foundPlatform ) { // old binary with no explicit platform #if (BUILDING_DYLD || BUILDING_CLOSURE_UTIL) && TARGET_OS_OSX if ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_X86_64 ) handler ( Platform::macOS, 0x000A0500 , 0x000A0500 ) ; // guess it is a macOS 10.5 binary // <rdar://problem/75343399> // The Go linker emits non-standard binaries without a platform and we have to live with it. if ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_ARM64 ) handler ( Platform::macOS, 0x000B0000 , 0x000B0000 ) ; // guess it is a macOS 11.0 binary #endif } diag.assertNoError ( ) ; // any malformations in the file should have been caught by earlier validate() call } bool MachOFile::isMachO ( Diagnostics& diag, uint64_t fileSize ) const { if ( !hasMachOMagic ( ) ) { // old PPC slices are not currently valid "mach-o" but should not cause an error if ( !hasMachOBigEndianMagic ( ) ) diag.error ( "file does not start with MH_MAGIC[_64]" ) ; return false ; } if ( this ->sizeofcmds + machHeaderSize ( ) > fileSize ) { diag.error ( "load commands exceed length of first segment" ) ; return false ; } forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { } ) ; return diag.noError ( ) ; } bool MachOFile::hasMachOMagic ( ) const { return ( ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC ) || ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC_64 ) ) ; } bool MachOFile::hasMachOBigEndianMagic ( ) const { return ( ( this ->magic == MH_CIGAM ) || ( this ->magic == MH_CIGAM_64 ) ) ; } void MachOFile::forEachLoadCommand ( Diagnostics& diag, void ( ^callback ) ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) ) const { bool stop = false ; const load_command* startCmds = nullptr ; if ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC_64 ) startCmds = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) this + sizeof ( mach_header_64 ) ) ; else if ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC ) startCmds = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) this + sizeof ( mach_header ) ) ; else if ( hasMachOBigEndianMagic ( ) ) return ; // can't process big endian mach-o else { const uint32_t * h = ( uint32_t * ) this ; diag.error ( "file does not start with MH_MAGIC[_64]: 0x%08X 0x%08X" , h [ 0 ] , h [ 1 ] ) ; return ; // not a mach-o file } const load_command* const cmdsEnd = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) startCmds + this ->sizeofcmds ) ; const load_command* cmd = startCmds; for ( uint32_t i = 0 ; i < this ->ncmds; ++i ) { const load_command* nextCmd = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) cmd + cmd->cmdsize ) ; if ( cmd->cmdsize < 8 ) { diag.error ( "malformed load command #%d of %d at %p with mh=%p, size (0x%X) too small" , i, this ->ncmds, cmd, this , cmd->cmdsize ) ; return ; } // FIXME: add check the cmdsize is pointer aligned (might reveal bin compat issues) if ( ( nextCmd > cmdsEnd ) || ( nextCmd < startCmds ) ) { diag.error ( "malformed load command #%d of %d at %p with mh=%p, size (0x%X) is too large, load commands end at %p" , i, this ->ncmds, cmd, this , cmd->cmdsize, cmdsEnd ) ; return ; } callback ( cmd, stop ) ; if ( stop ) return ; cmd = nextCmd; } } void MachOFile::removeLoadCommand ( Diagnostics& diag, void ( ^callback ) ( const load_command* cmd, bool & remove, bool & stop ) ) { bool stop = false ; const load_command* startCmds = nullptr ; if ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC_64 ) startCmds = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) this + sizeof ( mach_header_64 ) ) ; else if ( this ->magic == MH_MAGIC ) startCmds = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) this + sizeof ( mach_header ) ) ; else if ( hasMachOBigEndianMagic ( ) ) return ; // can't process big endian mach-o else { const uint32_t * h = ( uint32_t * ) this ; diag.error ( "file does not start with MH_MAGIC[_64]: 0x%08X 0x%08X" , h [ 0 ] , h [ 1 ] ) ; return ; // not a mach-o file } const load_command* const cmdsEnd = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) startCmds + this ->sizeofcmds ) ; auto cmd = ( load_command* ) startCmds; const uint32_t origNcmds = this ->ncmds; unsigned bytesRemaining = this ->sizeofcmds; for ( uint32_t i = 0 ; i < origNcmds; ++i ) { bool remove = false ; auto nextCmd = ( load_command* ) ( ( char * ) cmd + cmd->cmdsize ) ; if ( cmd->cmdsize < 8 ) { diag.error ( "malformed load command #%d of %d at %p with mh=%p, size (0x%X) too small" , i, this ->ncmds, cmd, this , cmd->cmdsize ) ; return ; } if ( ( nextCmd > cmdsEnd ) || ( nextCmd < startCmds ) ) { diag.error ( "malformed load command #%d of %d at %p with mh=%p, size (0x%X) is too large, load commands end at %p" , i, this ->ncmds, cmd, this , cmd->cmdsize, cmdsEnd ) ; return ; } callback ( cmd, remove, stop ) ; if ( remove ) { this ->sizeofcmds -= cmd->cmdsize; ::memmove ( ( void * ) cmd, ( void * ) nextCmd, bytesRemaining ) ; this ->ncmds--; } else { bytesRemaining -= cmd->cmdsize; cmd = nextCmd; } if ( stop ) break ; } if ( cmd ) ::bzero ( cmd, bytesRemaining ) ; } const char * MachOFile::installName ( ) const { const char * name; uint32_t compatVersion; uint32_t currentVersion; if ( getDylibInstallName ( &name, &compatVersion, ¤tVersion ) ) return name; return nullptr ; } bool MachOFile::getDylibInstallName ( const char ** installName, uint32_t * compatVersion, uint32_t * currentVersion ) const { Diagnostics diag; __block bool found = false ; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == LC_ID_DYLIB ) { const dylib_command* dylibCmd = ( dylib_command* ) cmd; *compatVersion = dylibCmd->dylib.compatibility_version; *currentVersion = dylibCmd->dylib.current_version; *installName = ( char * ) dylibCmd + dylibCmd->dylib.name.offset; found = true ; stop = true ; } } ) ; diag.assertNoError ( ) ; // any malformations in the file should have been caught by earlier validate() call return found; } bool MachOFile::getUuid ( uuid_t uuid ) const { Diagnostics diag; __block bool found = false ; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == LC_UUID ) { const uuid_command* uc = ( const uuid_command* ) cmd; memcpy ( uuid, uc->uuid, sizeof ( uuid_t ) ) ; found = true ; stop = true ; } } ) ; diag.assertNoError ( ) ; // any malformations in the file should have been caught by earlier validate() call if ( !found ) bzero ( uuid, sizeof ( uuid_t ) ) ; return found; } void MachOFile::forEachDependentDylib ( void ( ^callback ) ( const char * loadPath, bool isWeak, bool isReExport, bool isUpward, uint32_t compatVersion, uint32_t curVersion, bool & stop ) ) const { Diagnostics diag; __block unsigned count = 0 ; __block bool stopped = false ; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { switch ( cmd->cmd ) { case LC_LOAD_DYLIB: case LC_LOAD_WEAK_DYLIB: case LC_REEXPORT_DYLIB: case LC_LOAD_UPWARD_DYLIB: { const dylib_command* dylibCmd = ( dylib_command* ) cmd; const char * loadPath = ( char * ) dylibCmd + dylibCmd->dylib.name.offset; callback ( loadPath, ( cmd->cmd == LC_LOAD_WEAK_DYLIB ) , ( cmd->cmd == LC_REEXPORT_DYLIB ) , ( cmd->cmd == LC_LOAD_UPWARD_DYLIB ) , dylibCmd->dylib.compatibility_version, dylibCmd->dylib.current_version, stop ) ; ++count; if ( stop ) stopped = true ; } break ; } } ) ; // everything must link with something if ( ( count == 0 ) && !stopped ) { // The dylibs that make up libSystem can link with nothing // except for dylibs in libSystem.dylib which are ok to link with nothing (they are on bottom) if ( this ->builtForPlatform ( Platform::driverKit, true ) ) { if ( ! this ->isDylib ( ) || ( strncmp ( this ->installName ( ) , "/System/DriverKit/usr/lib/system/" , 33 ) != 0 ) ) callback ( "/System/DriverKit/usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib" , false , false , false , 0x00010000 , 0x00010000 , stopped ) ; } else { if ( ! this ->isDylib ( ) || ( strncmp ( this ->installName ( ) , "/usr/lib/system/" , 16 ) != 0 ) ) callback ( "/usr/lib/libSystem.B.dylib" , false , false , false , 0x00010000 , 0x00010000 , stopped ) ; } } diag.assertNoError ( ) ; // any malformations in the file should have been caught by earlier validate() call } void MachOFile::forDyldEnv ( void ( ^callback ) ( const char * envVar, bool & stop ) ) const { Diagnostics diag; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == LC_DYLD_ENVIRONMENT ) { const dylinker_command* envCmd = ( dylinker_command* ) cmd; const char * keyEqualsValue = ( char * ) envCmd + envCmd->name.offset; // only process variables that start with DYLD_ and end in _PATH if ( ( strncmp ( keyEqualsValue, "DYLD_" , 5 ) == 0 ) ) { const char * equals = strchr ( keyEqualsValue, '=' ) ; if ( equals != NULL ) { if ( strncmp ( &equals [ -5 ] , "_PATH" , 5 ) == 0 ) { callback ( keyEqualsValue, stop ) ; } } } } } ) ; diag.assertNoError ( ) ; // any malformations in the file should have been caught by earlier validate() call } bool MachOFile::enforceCompatVersion ( ) const { __block bool result = true ; forEachSupportedPlatform ( ^ ( Platform platform, uint32_t minOS, uint32_t sdk ) { switch ( platform ) { case Platform::macOS: if ( minOS >= 0x000A0E00 ) // macOS 10.14 result = false ; break ; case Platform::iOS: case Platform::tvOS: case Platform::iOS_simulator: case Platform::tvOS_simulator: if ( minOS >= 0x000C0000 ) // iOS 12.0 result = false ; break ; case Platform::watchOS: case Platform::watchOS_simulator: if ( minOS >= 0x00050000 ) // watchOS 5.0 result = false ; break ; case Platform::bridgeOS: if ( minOS >= 0x00030000 ) // bridgeOS 3.0 result = false ; break ; case Platform::driverKit: case Platform::iOSMac: result = false ; break ; case Platform::unknown: break ; } } ) ; return result; } const thread_command* MachOFile::unixThreadLoadCommand ( ) const { Diagnostics diag; __block const thread_command* command = nullptr ; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == LC_UNIXTHREAD ) { command = ( const thread_command* ) cmd; stop = true ; } } ) ; return command; } uint32_t MachOFile::entryAddrRegisterIndexForThreadCmd ( ) const { switch ( this ->cputype ) { case CPU_TYPE_I386: return 10 ; // i386_thread_state_t.eip case CPU_TYPE_X86_64: return 16 ; // x86_thread_state64_t.rip case CPU_TYPE_ARM: return 15 ; // arm_thread_state_t.pc case CPU_TYPE_ARM64: return 32 ; // arm_thread_state64_t.__pc } return ~ 0 U; } uint64_t MachOFile::entryAddrFromThreadCmd ( const thread_command* cmd ) const { assert ( cmd->cmd == LC_UNIXTHREAD ) ; const uint32_t * regs32 = ( uint32_t * ) ( ( ( char * ) cmd ) + 16 ) ; const uint64_t * regs64 = ( uint64_t * ) ( ( ( char * ) cmd ) + 16 ) ; uint32_t index = entryAddrRegisterIndexForThreadCmd ( ) ; if ( index == ~ 0 U ) return 0 ; return is64 ( ) ? regs64 [ index ] : regs32 [ index ] ; } void MachOFile::forEachSegment ( void ( ^callback ) ( const SegmentInfo& info, bool & stop ) ) const { Diagnostics diag; const bool intel32 = ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_I386 ) ; __block uint32_t segIndex = 0 ; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == LC_SEGMENT_64 ) { const segment_command_64* segCmd = ( segment_command_64* ) cmd; uint64_t sizeOfSections = segCmd->vmsize; uint8_t p2align = 0 ; const section_64* const sectionsStart = ( section_64* ) ( ( char * ) segCmd + sizeof ( struct segment_command_64 ) ) ; const section_64* const sectionsEnd = §ionsStart [ segCmd->nsects ] ; for ( const section_64* sect=sectionsStart; sect < sectionsEnd; ++sect ) { sizeOfSections = sect->addr + sect->size - segCmd->vmaddr; if ( sect->align > p2align ) p2align = sect->align; } SegmentInfo info; info.fileOffset = segCmd->fileoff; info.fileSize = segCmd->filesize; info.vmAddr = segCmd->vmaddr; info.vmSize = segCmd->vmsize; info.sizeOfSections = sizeOfSections; info.segName = segCmd->segname; info.loadCommandOffset = ( uint32_t ) ( ( uint8_t * ) segCmd - ( uint8_t * ) this ) ; info.protections = segCmd->initprot; info.textRelocs = false ; info.readOnlyData = ( ( segCmd->flags & SG_READ_ONLY ) != 0 ) ; info.isProtected = ( segCmd->flags & SG_PROTECTED_VERSION_1 ) ? 1 : 0 ; info.hasZeroFill = ( segCmd->initprot == 3 ) && ( segCmd->filesize < segCmd->vmsize ) ; info.p2align = p2align; info.segIndex = segIndex; callback ( info, stop ) ; ++segIndex; } else if ( cmd->cmd == LC_SEGMENT ) { const segment_command* segCmd = ( segment_command* ) cmd; uint64_t sizeOfSections = segCmd->vmsize; uint8_t p2align = 0 ; bool hasTextRelocs = false ; const section* const sectionsStart = ( section* ) ( ( char * ) segCmd + sizeof ( struct segment_command ) ) ; const section* const sectionsEnd = §ionsStart [ segCmd->nsects ] ; for ( const section* sect=sectionsStart; sect < sectionsEnd; ++sect ) { sizeOfSections = sect->addr + sect->size - segCmd->vmaddr; if ( sect->align > p2align ) p2align = sect->align; if ( sect->flags & ( S_ATTR_EXT_RELOC|S_ATTR_LOC_RELOC ) ) hasTextRelocs = true ; } SegmentInfo info; info.fileOffset = segCmd->fileoff; info.fileSize = segCmd->filesize; info.vmAddr = segCmd->vmaddr; info.vmSize = segCmd->vmsize; info.sizeOfSections = sizeOfSections; info.segName = segCmd->segname; info.loadCommandOffset = ( uint32_t ) ( ( uint8_t * ) segCmd - ( uint8_t * ) this ) ; info.protections = segCmd->initprot; info.textRelocs = intel32 && !info.writable ( ) && hasTextRelocs; info.readOnlyData = ( ( segCmd->flags & SG_READ_ONLY ) != 0 ) ; info.isProtected = ( segCmd->flags & SG_PROTECTED_VERSION_1 ) ? 1 : 0 ; info.hasZeroFill = ( segCmd->initprot == 3 ) && ( segCmd->filesize < segCmd->vmsize ) ; info.p2align = p2align; info.segIndex = segIndex; callback ( info, stop ) ; ++segIndex; } } ) ; diag.assertNoError ( ) ; // any malformations in the file should have been caught by earlier validate() call } uint64_t MachOFile::preferredLoadAddress ( ) const { __block uint64_t textVmAddr = 0 ; forEachSegment ( ^ ( const SegmentInfo& info, bool & stop ) { if ( strcmp ( info.segName, "__TEXT" ) == 0 ) { textVmAddr = info.vmAddr; stop = true ; } } ) ; return textVmAddr; } void MachOFile::forEachSection ( void ( ^callback ) ( const SectionInfo& sectInfo, bool malformedSectionRange, bool & stop ) ) const { Diagnostics diag; BLOCK_ACCCESSIBLE_ARRAY ( char , sectNameCopy, 20 ) ; // read as: char sectNameCopy[20]; const bool intel32 = ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_I386 ) ; __block uint32_t segIndex = 0 ; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { SectionInfo sectInfo; if ( cmd->cmd == LC_SEGMENT_64 ) { const segment_command_64* segCmd = ( segment_command_64* ) cmd; uint64_t sizeOfSections = segCmd->vmsize; uint8_t p2align = 0 ; const section_64* const sectionsStart = ( section_64* ) ( ( char * ) segCmd + sizeof ( struct segment_command_64 ) ) ; const section_64* const sectionsEnd = §ionsStart [ segCmd->nsects ] ; for ( const section_64* sect=sectionsStart; sect < sectionsEnd; ++sect ) { sizeOfSections = sect->addr + sect->size - segCmd->vmaddr; if ( sect->align > p2align ) p2align = sect->align; } sectInfo.segInfo.fileOffset = segCmd->fileoff; sectInfo.segInfo.fileSize = segCmd->filesize; sectInfo.segInfo.vmAddr = segCmd->vmaddr; sectInfo.segInfo.vmSize = segCmd->vmsize; sectInfo.segInfo.sizeOfSections = sizeOfSections; sectInfo.segInfo.segName = segCmd->segname; sectInfo.segInfo.loadCommandOffset = ( uint32_t ) ( ( uint8_t * ) segCmd - ( uint8_t * ) this ) ; sectInfo.segInfo.protections = segCmd->initprot; sectInfo.segInfo.textRelocs = false ; sectInfo.segInfo.readOnlyData = ( ( segCmd->flags & SG_READ_ONLY ) != 0 ) ; sectInfo.segInfo.isProtected = ( segCmd->flags & SG_PROTECTED_VERSION_1 ) ? 1 : 0 ; sectInfo.segInfo.p2align = p2align; sectInfo.segInfo.segIndex = segIndex; for ( const section_64* sect=sectionsStart; !stop && ( sect < sectionsEnd ) ; ++sect ) { const char * sectName = sect->sectname; if ( sectName [ 15 ] != ' \0 ' ) { strlcpy ( sectNameCopy, sectName, 17 ) ; sectName = sectNameCopy; } bool malformedSectionRange = ( sect->addr < segCmd->vmaddr ) || greaterThanAddOrOverflow ( sect->addr, sect->size, segCmd->vmaddr + segCmd->filesize ) ; sectInfo.sectName = sectName; sectInfo.sectFileOffset = sect->offset; sectInfo.sectFlags = sect->flags; sectInfo.sectAddr = sect->addr; sectInfo.sectSize = sect->size; sectInfo.sectAlignP2 = sect->align; sectInfo.reserved1 = sect->reserved1; sectInfo.reserved2 = sect->reserved2; callback ( sectInfo, malformedSectionRange, stop ) ; } ++segIndex; } else if ( cmd->cmd == LC_SEGMENT ) { const segment_command* segCmd = ( segment_command* ) cmd; uint64_t sizeOfSections = segCmd->vmsize; uint8_t p2align = 0 ; bool hasTextRelocs = false ; const section* const sectionsStart = ( section* ) ( ( char * ) segCmd + sizeof ( struct segment_command ) ) ; const section* const sectionsEnd = §ionsStart [ segCmd->nsects ] ; for ( const section* sect=sectionsStart; sect < sectionsEnd; ++sect ) { sizeOfSections = sect->addr + sect->size - segCmd->vmaddr; if ( sect->align > p2align ) p2align = sect->align; if ( sect->flags & ( S_ATTR_EXT_RELOC|S_ATTR_LOC_RELOC ) ) hasTextRelocs = true ; } sectInfo.segInfo.fileOffset = segCmd->fileoff; sectInfo.segInfo.fileSize = segCmd->filesize; sectInfo.segInfo.vmAddr = segCmd->vmaddr; sectInfo.segInfo.vmSize = segCmd->vmsize; sectInfo.segInfo.sizeOfSections = sizeOfSections; sectInfo.segInfo.segName = segCmd->segname; sectInfo.segInfo.loadCommandOffset = ( uint32_t ) ( ( uint8_t * ) segCmd - ( uint8_t * ) this ) ; sectInfo.segInfo.protections = segCmd->initprot; sectInfo.segInfo.textRelocs = intel32 && !sectInfo.segInfo.writable ( ) && hasTextRelocs; sectInfo.segInfo.readOnlyData = ( ( segCmd->flags & SG_READ_ONLY ) != 0 ) ; sectInfo.segInfo.isProtected = ( segCmd->flags & SG_PROTECTED_VERSION_1 ) ? 1 : 0 ; sectInfo.segInfo.p2align = p2align; sectInfo.segInfo.segIndex = segIndex; for ( const section* sect=sectionsStart; !stop && ( sect < sectionsEnd ) ; ++sect ) { const char * sectName = sect->sectname; if ( sectName [ 15 ] != ' \0 ' ) { strlcpy ( sectNameCopy, sectName, 17 ) ; sectName = sectNameCopy; } bool malformedSectionRange = ( sect->addr < segCmd->vmaddr ) || greaterThanAddOrOverflow ( sect->addr, sect->size, segCmd->vmaddr + segCmd->filesize ) ; sectInfo.sectName = sectName; sectInfo.sectFileOffset = sect->offset; sectInfo.sectFlags = sect->flags; sectInfo.sectAddr = sect->addr; sectInfo.sectSize = sect->size; sectInfo.sectAlignP2 = sect->align; sectInfo.reserved1 = sect->reserved1; sectInfo.reserved2 = sect->reserved2; callback ( sectInfo, malformedSectionRange, stop ) ; } ++segIndex; } } ) ; diag.assertNoError ( ) ; // any malformations in the file should have been caught by earlier validate() call } void MachOFile::forEachInterposingSection ( Diagnostics& diag, void ( ^handler ) ( uint64_t vmOffset, uint64_t vmSize, bool & stop ) ) const { const unsigned ptrSize = pointerSize ( ) ; const unsigned entrySize = 2 * ptrSize; forEachSection ( ^ ( const MachOFile::SectionInfo& info, bool malformedSectionRange, bool &stop ) { if ( ( ( info.sectFlags & SECTION_TYPE ) == S_INTERPOSING ) || ( ( strcmp ( info.sectName, "__interpose" ) == 0 ) && ( ( strncmp ( info.segInfo.segName, "__DATA" , 6 ) == 0 ) || strncmp ( info.segInfo.segName, "__AUTH" , 6 ) == 0 ) ) ) { if ( info.sectSize % entrySize != 0 ) { diag.error ( "interposing section %s/%s has bad size" , info.segInfo.segName, info.sectName ) ; stop = true ; return ; } if ( malformedSectionRange ) { diag.error ( "interposing section %s/%s extends beyond the end of the segment" , info.segInfo.segName, info.sectName ) ; stop = true ; return ; } if ( ( info.sectAddr % ptrSize ) != 0 ) { diag.error ( "interposing section %s/%s is not pointer aligned" , info.segInfo.segName, info.sectName ) ; stop = true ; return ; } handler ( info.sectAddr - preferredLoadAddress ( ) , info.sectSize, stop ) ; } } ) ; } bool MachOFile::isRestricted ( ) const { __block bool result = false ; forEachSection ( ^ ( const MachOFile::SectionInfo& info, bool malformedSectionRange, bool &stop ) { if ( ( strcmp ( info.segInfo.segName, "__RESTRICT" ) == 0 ) && ( strcmp ( info.sectName, "__restrict" ) == 0 ) ) { result = true ; stop = true ; } } ) ; return result; } bool MachOFile::hasWeakDefs ( ) const { return ( this ->flags & MH_WEAK_DEFINES ) ; } bool MachOFile::usesWeakDefs ( ) const { return ( this ->flags & MH_BINDS_TO_WEAK ) ; } bool MachOFile::hasThreadLocalVariables ( ) const { return ( this ->flags & MH_HAS_TLV_DESCRIPTORS ) ; } static bool endsWith ( const char * str, const char * suffix ) { size_t strLen = strlen ( str ) ; size_t suffixLen = strlen ( suffix ) ; if ( strLen < suffixLen ) return false ; return ( strcmp ( &str [ strLen-suffixLen ] , suffix ) == 0 ) ; } bool MachOFile::isSharedCacheEligiblePath ( const char * dylibName ) { return ( ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/usr/lib/" , 9 ) == 0 ) || ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/System/Library/" , 16 ) == 0 ) || ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/System/iOSSupport/usr/lib/" , 27 ) == 0 ) || ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/System/iOSSupport/System/Library/" , 34 ) == 0 ) || ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/Library/Apple/usr/lib/" , 23 ) == 0 ) || ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/Library/Apple/System/Library/" , 30 ) == 0 ) || ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/System/DriverKit/" , 18 ) == 0 ) ) ; } static bool startsWith ( const char * buffer, const char * valueToFind ) { return strncmp ( buffer, valueToFind, strlen ( valueToFind ) ) == 0 ; } static bool platformExcludesSharedCache_macOS ( const char * installName ) { // Note: This function basically matches dontCache() from update dyld shared cache if ( startsWith ( installName, "/usr/lib/system/introspection/" ) ) return true ; if ( startsWith ( installName, "/System/Library/QuickTime/" ) ) return true ; if ( startsWith ( installName, "/System/Library/Tcl/" ) ) return true ; if ( startsWith ( installName, "/System/Library/Perl/" ) ) return true ; if ( startsWith ( installName, "/System/Library/MonitorPanels/" ) ) return true ; if ( startsWith ( installName, "/System/Library/Accessibility/" ) ) return true ; if ( startsWith ( installName, "/usr/local/" ) ) return true ; if ( startsWith ( installName, "/usr/lib/pam/" ) ) return true ; // We no longer support ROSP, so skip all paths which start with the special prefix if ( startsWith ( installName, "/System/Library/Templates/Data/" ) ) return true ; // anything inside a .app bundle is specific to app, so should not be in shared cache if ( strstr ( installName, ".app/" ) != NULL ) return true ; return false ; } static bool platformExcludesSharedCache_iOS ( const char * installName ) { if ( strcmp ( installName, "/System/Library/Caches/com.apple.xpc/sdk.dylib" ) == 0 ) return true ; if ( strcmp ( installName, "/System/Library/Caches/com.apple.xpcd/xpcd_cache.dylib" ) == 0 ) return true ; return false ; } // Returns true if the current platform requires that this install name be excluded from the shared cache // Note that this overrides any exclusion from anywhere else. static bool platformExcludesSharedCache ( Platform platform, const char * installName ) { if ( MachOFile::isSimulatorPlatform ( platform ) ) return false ; if ( ( platform == dyld3::Platform::macOS ) || ( platform == dyld3::Platform::iOSMac ) ) return platformExcludesSharedCache_macOS ( installName ) ; // Everything else is based on iOS so just use that value return platformExcludesSharedCache_iOS ( installName ) ; } bool MachOFile::canBePlacedInDyldCache ( const char * path, void ( ^failureReason ) ( const char * ) ) const { if ( !isSharedCacheEligiblePath ( path ) ) { // Dont spam the user with an error about paths when we know these are never eligible. return false ; } // only dylibs can go in cache if ( this ->filetype != MH_DYLIB ) { failureReason ( "Not MH_DYLIB" ) ; return false ; // cannot continue, installName() will assert() if not a dylib } const char * dylibName = installName ( ) ; if ( dylibName [ 0 ] != '/' ) { failureReason ( "install name not an absolute path" ) ; // Don't continue as we don't want to spam the log with errors we don't need. return false ; } else if ( strcmp ( dylibName, path ) != 0 ) { failureReason ( "install path does not match install name" ) ; return false ; } else if ( strstr ( dylibName, "//" ) != 0 ) { failureReason ( "install name should not include //" ) ; return false ; } else if ( strstr ( dylibName, "./" ) != 0 ) { failureReason ( "install name should not include ./" ) ; return false ; } __block bool platformExcludedFile = false ; forEachSupportedPlatform ( ^ ( Platform platform, uint32_t minOS, uint32_t sdk ) { if ( platformExcludedFile ) return ; if ( platformExcludesSharedCache ( platform, dylibName ) ) { platformExcludedFile = true ; return ; } } ) ; if ( platformExcludedFile ) { failureReason ( "install name is not shared cache eligible on platform" ) ; return false ; } bool retval = true ; // flat namespace files cannot go in cache if ( ( this ->flags & MH_TWOLEVEL ) == 0 ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "Not built with two level namespaces" ) ; } // don't put debug variants into dyld cache if ( endsWith ( path, "_profile.dylib" ) || endsWith ( path, "_debug.dylib" ) || endsWith ( path, "_profile" ) || endsWith ( path, "_debug" ) || endsWith ( path, "/CoreADI" ) ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "Variant image" ) ; } // dylib must have extra info for moving DATA and TEXT segments apart __block bool hasExtraInfo = false ; __block bool hasDyldInfo = false ; __block bool hasExportTrie = false ; Diagnostics diag; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == LC_SEGMENT_SPLIT_INFO ) hasExtraInfo = true ; if ( cmd->cmd == LC_DYLD_INFO_ONLY ) hasDyldInfo = true ; if ( cmd->cmd == LC_DYLD_EXPORTS_TRIE ) hasExportTrie = true ; } ) ; if ( !hasExtraInfo ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "Missing split seg info" ) ; } if ( !hasDyldInfo && !hasExportTrie ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "Old binary, missing dyld info or export trie" ) ; } // dylib can only depend on other dylibs in the shared cache __block bool allDepPathsAreGood = true ; forEachDependentDylib ( ^ ( const char * loadPath, bool isWeak, bool isReExport, bool isUpward, uint32_t compatVersion, uint32_t curVersion, bool & stop ) { // Skip weak links. They are allowed to be missing if ( isWeak ) return ; if ( !isSharedCacheEligiblePath ( loadPath ) ) { allDepPathsAreGood = false ; stop = true ; } } ) ; if ( !allDepPathsAreGood ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "Depends on dylibs ineligable for dyld cache" ) ; } // dylibs with interposing info cannot be in cache if ( hasInterposingTuples ( ) ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "Has interposing tuples" ) ; } // Temporarily kick out swift binaries out of dyld cache on watchOS simulators as they have missing split seg if ( ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_I386 ) && builtForPlatform ( Platform::watchOS_simulator ) ) { if ( strncmp ( dylibName, "/usr/lib/swift/" , 15 ) == 0 ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "i386 swift binary" ) ; } } return retval; } #if BUILDING_APP_CACHE_UTIL bool MachOFile::canBePlacedInKernelCollection ( const char * path, void ( ^failureReason ) ( const char * ) ) const { // only dylibs and the kernel itself can go in cache if ( this ->filetype == MH_EXECUTE ) { // xnu } else if ( this ->isKextBundle ( ) ) { // kext's } else { failureReason ( "Not MH_KEXT_BUNDLE" ) ; return false ; } if ( this ->filetype == MH_EXECUTE ) { // xnu // two-level namespace binaries cannot go in cache if ( ( this ->flags & MH_TWOLEVEL ) != 0 ) { failureReason ( "Built with two level namespaces" ) ; return false ; } // xnu kernel cannot have a page zero __block bool foundPageZero = false ; forEachSegment ( ^ ( const SegmentInfo &segmentInfo, bool &stop ) { if ( strcmp ( segmentInfo.segName, "__PAGEZERO" ) == 0 ) { foundPageZero = true ; stop = true ; } } ) ; if ( foundPageZero ) { failureReason ( "Has __PAGEZERO" ) ; return false ; } // xnu must have an LC_UNIXTHREAD to point to the entry point __block bool foundMainLC = false ; __block bool foundUnixThreadLC = false ; Diagnostics diag; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == LC_MAIN ) { foundMainLC = true ; stop = true ; } else if ( cmd->cmd == LC_UNIXTHREAD ) { foundUnixThreadLC = true ; } } ) ; if ( foundMainLC ) { failureReason ( "Found LC_MAIN" ) ; return false ; } if ( !foundUnixThreadLC ) { failureReason ( "Expected LC_UNIXTHREAD" ) ; return false ; } if ( diag.hasError ( ) ) { failureReason ( "Error parsing load commands" ) ; return false ; } // The kernel should be a static executable, not a dynamic one if ( !isStaticExecutable ( ) ) { failureReason ( "Expected static executable" ) ; return false ; } // The kernel must be built with -pie if ( !isPIE ( ) ) { failureReason ( "Expected pie" ) ; return false ; } } if ( isArch ( "arm64e" ) && isKextBundle ( ) && !hasChainedFixups ( ) ) { failureReason ( "Missing fixup information" ) ; return false ; } // dylibs with interposing info cannot be in cache if ( hasInterposingTuples ( ) ) { failureReason ( "Has interposing tuples" ) ; return false ; } // Only x86_64 is allowed to have RWX segments if ( !isArch ( "x86_64" ) && !isArch ( "x86_64h" ) ) { __block bool foundBadSegment = false ; forEachSegment ( ^ ( const SegmentInfo &info, bool &stop ) { if ( ( info.protections & ( VM_PROT_WRITE | VM_PROT_EXECUTE ) ) == ( VM_PROT_WRITE | VM_PROT_EXECUTE ) ) { failureReason ( "Segments are not allowed to be both writable and executable" ) ; foundBadSegment = true ; stop = true ; } } ) ; if ( foundBadSegment ) return false ; } return true ; } #endif static bool platformExcludesPrebuiltClosure_macOS ( const char * path ) { // We no longer support ROSP, so skip all paths which start with the special prefix if ( startsWith ( path, "/System/Library/Templates/Data/" ) ) return true ; // anything inside a .app bundle is specific to app, so should not get a prebuilt closure if ( strstr ( path, ".app/" ) != NULL ) return true ; return false ; } static bool platformExcludesPrebuiltClosure_iOS ( const char * path ) { if ( strcmp ( path, "/System/Library/Caches/com.apple.xpc/sdk.dylib" ) == 0 ) return true ; if ( strcmp ( path, "/System/Library/Caches/com.apple.xpcd/xpcd_cache.dylib" ) == 0 ) return true ; return false ; } // Returns true if the current platform requires that this install name be excluded from the shared cache // Note that this overrides any exclusion from anywhere else. static bool platformExcludesPrebuiltClosure ( Platform platform, const char * path ) { if ( MachOFile::isSimulatorPlatform ( platform ) ) return false ; if ( ( platform == dyld3::Platform::macOS ) || ( platform == dyld3::Platform::iOSMac ) ) return platformExcludesPrebuiltClosure_macOS ( path ) ; // Everything else is based on iOS so just use that value return platformExcludesPrebuiltClosure_iOS ( path ) ; } bool MachOFile::canHavePrecomputedDlopenClosure ( const char * path, void ( ^failureReason ) ( const char * ) ) const { __block bool retval = true ; // only dylibs can go in cache if ( ( this ->filetype != MH_DYLIB ) && ( this ->filetype != MH_BUNDLE ) ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "not MH_DYLIB or MH_BUNDLE" ) ; } // flat namespace files cannot go in cache if ( ( this ->flags & MH_TWOLEVEL ) == 0 ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "not built with two level namespaces" ) ; } // can only depend on other dylibs with absolute paths __block bool allDepPathsAreGood = true ; forEachDependentDylib ( ^ ( const char * loadPath, bool isWeak, bool isReExport, bool isUpward, uint32_t compatVersion, uint32_t curVersion, bool & stop ) { if ( loadPath [ 0 ] != '/' ) { allDepPathsAreGood = false ; stop = true ; } } ) ; if ( !allDepPathsAreGood ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "depends on dylibs that are not absolute paths" ) ; } __block bool platformExcludedFile = false ; forEachSupportedPlatform ( ^ ( Platform platform, uint32_t minOS, uint32_t sdk ) { if ( platformExcludedFile ) return ; if ( platformExcludesPrebuiltClosure ( platform, path ) ) { platformExcludedFile = true ; return ; } } ) ; if ( platformExcludedFile ) { failureReason ( "file cannot get a prebuilt closure on this platform" ) ; return false ; } // dylibs with interposing info cannot have dlopen closure pre-computed if ( hasInterposingTuples ( ) ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "has interposing tuples" ) ; } // special system dylib overrides cannot have closure pre-computed if ( strncmp ( path, "/usr/lib/system/introspection/" , 30 ) == 0 ) { retval = false ; failureReason ( "override of OS dylib" ) ; } return retval; } bool MachOFile::hasInterposingTuples ( ) const { __block bool hasInterposing = false ; Diagnostics diag; forEachInterposingSection ( diag, ^ ( uint64_t vmOffset, uint64_t vmSize, bool &stop ) { hasInterposing = true ; stop = true ; } ) ; return hasInterposing; } bool MachOFile::isFairPlayEncrypted ( uint32_t & textOffset, uint32_t & size ) const { if ( const encryption_info_command* encCmd = findFairPlayEncryptionLoadCommand ( ) ) { if ( encCmd->cryptid == 1 ) { // Note: cryptid is 0 in just-built apps. The AppStore sets cryptid to 1 textOffset = encCmd->cryptoff; size = encCmd->cryptsize; return true ; } } textOffset = 0 ; size = 0 ; return false ; } bool MachOFile::canBeFairPlayEncrypted ( ) const { return ( findFairPlayEncryptionLoadCommand ( ) != nullptr ) ; } const encryption_info_command* MachOFile::findFairPlayEncryptionLoadCommand ( ) const { __block const encryption_info_command* result = nullptr ; Diagnostics diag; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( ( cmd->cmd == LC_ENCRYPTION_INFO ) || ( cmd->cmd == LC_ENCRYPTION_INFO_64 ) ) { result = ( encryption_info_command* ) cmd; stop = true ; } } ) ; if ( diag.noError ( ) ) return result; else return nullptr ; } bool MachOFile::hasLoadCommand ( uint32_t cmdNum ) const { __block bool hasLC = false ; Diagnostics diag; forEachLoadCommand ( diag, ^ ( const load_command* cmd, bool & stop ) { if ( cmd->cmd == cmdNum ) { hasLC = true ; stop = true ; } } ) ; return hasLC; } bool MachOFile::allowsAlternatePlatform ( ) const { __block bool result = false ; forEachSection ( ^ ( const SectionInfo& info, bool malformedSectionRange, bool & stop ) { if ( ( strcmp ( info.sectName, "__allow_alt_plat" ) == 0 ) && ( strncmp ( info.segInfo.segName, "__DATA" , 6 ) == 0 ) ) { result = true ; stop = true ; } } ) ; return result; } bool MachOFile::hasChainedFixups ( ) const { #if SUPPORT_ARCH_arm64e // arm64e always uses chained fixups if ( ( this ->cputype == CPU_TYPE_ARM64 ) && ( this ->maskedCpuSubtype ( ) == CPU_SUBTYPE_ARM64E ) ) { // Not all binaries have fixups at all so check for the load commands return hasLoadCommand ( LC_DYLD_INFO_ONLY ) || hasLoadCommand ( LC_DYLD_CHAINED_FIXUPS ) ; } #endif return hasLoadCommand ( LC_DYLD_CHAINED_FIXUPS ) ; } bool MachOFile::hasChainedFixupsLoadCommand ( ) const { return hasLoadCommand ( LC_DYLD_CHAINED_FIXUPS ) ; } bool MachOFile::hasOpcodeFixups ( ) const { return hasLoadCommand ( LC_DYLD_INFO_ONLY ) || hasLoadCommand ( LC_DYLD_INFO ) ; } uint64_t MachOFile::read_uleb128 ( Diagnostics& diag, const uint8_t *& p, const uint8_t * end ) { uint64_t result = 0 ; int bit = 0 ; do { if ( p == end ) { diag.error ( "malformed uleb128" ) ; break ; } uint64_t slice = *p & 0x7f ; if ( bit > 63 ) { diag.error ( "uleb128 too big for uint64" ) ; break ; } else { result |= ( slice << bit ) ; bit += 7 ; } } while ( *p++ & 0x80 ) ; return result; } int64_t MachOFile::read_sleb128 ( Diagnostics& diag, const uint8_t *& p, const uint8_t * end ) { int64_t result = 0 ; int bit = 0 ; uint8_t byte = 0 ; do { if ( p == end ) { diag.error ( "malformed sleb128" ) ; break ; } byte = *p++; result |= ( ( ( int64_t ) ( byte & 0x7f ) ) << bit ) ; bit += 7 ; } while ( byte & 0x80 ) ; // sign extend negative numbers if ( ( ( byte & 0x40 ) != 0 ) && ( bit < 64 ) ) result |= ( ~ 0 ULL ) << bit; return result; } const MachOFile* MachOFile::compatibleSlice ( Diagnostics& diag, const void * fileContent, size_t contentSize, const char * path, Platform platform, bool isOSBinary, const GradedArchs& archs ) { const MachOFile* mf = nullptr ; if ( const dyld3::FatFile* ff = dyld3::FatFile::isFatFile ( fileContent ) ) { uint64_t sliceOffset; uint64_t sliceLen; bool missingSlice; if ( ff->isFatFileWithSlice ( diag, contentSize, archs, isOSBinary, sliceOffset, sliceLen, missingSlice ) ) { mf = ( MachOFile* ) ( ( long ) fileContent + sliceOffset ) ; } else { char strBuf [ 256 ] ; diag.error ( "fat file, but missing compatible architecture (have '%s', need '%s')" , ff->archNames ( strBuf ) , archs.name ( ) ) ; return nullptr ; } } else { mf = ( MachOFile* ) fileContent; } if ( !mf->hasMachOMagic ( ) || !mf->isMachO ( diag, contentSize ) ) { diag.error ( "not a mach-o file" ) ; return nullptr ; } if ( archs.grade ( mf->cputype, mf->cpusubtype, isOSBinary ) == 0 ) { diag.error ( "mach-o file, but is an incompatible architecture (have '%s', need '%s')" , mf->archName ( ) , archs.name ( ) ) ; return nullptr ; } if ( !mf->loadableIntoProcess ( platform, path ) ) { __block Platform havePlatform = Platform::unknown; mf->forEachSupportedPlatform ( ^ ( Platform aPlat, uint32_t minOS, uint32_t sdk ) { havePlatform = aPlat; } ) ; diag.error ( "mach-o file (%s), but incompatible platform (have '%s', need '%s')" , path, MachOFile::platformName ( havePlatform ) , MachOFile::platformName ( platform ) ) ; return nullptr ; } return mf; } } // namespace dyld3 }