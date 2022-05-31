Il n'y a plus beaucoup de place pour le doute : des éléments indiquent qu'Apple prépare bien un système d'exploitation spécifiquement dédié à la réalité augmentée. En parcourant la portion de code open source utilisée par l'App Store et publiée sur GitHub, des développeurs ont trouvé en février des lignes de code qui évoquent un nouveau système baptisé « realityOS », qui sera sans doute lié au projet de casque AR/VR d'Apple. Des liens entre iOS et ce nouveau système sont mentionnés, mais aussi un simulateur utilisé par les développeurs pour tester leurs applications sans avoir le matériel sous la main.
Cette fois-ci, le même nom a été retrouvé dans un dépôt de marque.
La demande de marque n'a pas été officiellement déposée par Apple, mais il est courant pour les grandes entreprises de demander des marques sous des noms de société uniques - comme Realityo Systems LLC, dans ce cas - dans l'État du Delaware dans le seul but de maintenir anonymat.
La demande de marque est la dernière preuve qu'Apple est sur le point d'annoncer son casque après de longues rumeurs. Cela fait suite à la nouvelle du début du mois selon laquelle le conseil d'administration de la société aurait essayé l'appareil portable, ce qui est une pratique courante avant un lancement public. En janvier, les médias américains ont rapporté que le casque devait initialement sortir fin 2022 après une annonce lors de la conférence des développeurs de la société, mais cela pourrait être retardé en raison de problèmes de développement. La sortie du casque pourrait désormais avoir lieu en 2023, selon le journaliste américain Parker Ortolani.
La documentation de la marque fait référence au « matériel informatique portable » et concernerait « la conception et le développement de matériel informatique, de logiciels, de périphériques et de jeux informatiques et vidéo ». La conception et la fonctionnalité du casque d'Apple ont été la source de nombreuses spéculations au fil des ans, mais la plupart des rapports suggèrent qu'il sera en mesure d'offrir une combinaison d'expériences de réalité virtuelle et de réalité augmentée, vous immergeant dans du contenu virtuel ainsi qu'en apportant des couches d'éléments virtuels sur des environnements du monde réel.
Il est important de noter que la marque RealityOS n'a pas été demandée par Apple elle-même, mais a plutôt été enregistrée par une société appelée "Realityo Systems LLC". Mais Ortolani rapporte que Realityo ne semble pas avoir de présence publique, suggérant qu'il s'agit d'une société écran utilisée par la société technologique basée à Cupertino pour cacher son implication. Apple aurait adopté la même approche dans le passé, ont rapporté certains médias, en utilisant une société écran appelée "Yosemite Research LLC" pour enregistrer des noms de mise à jour macOS comme Yosemite, Big Sur et Monterey.
Realityo Systems LLC et Yosemite Research LLC sont enregistrés à la même adresse, ce qui implique fortement qu'Apple est derrière eux. Les dépôts RealityOS pour une marque commerciale et une marque de service ne répertorient aucun exemple d'utilisation du nom en public (ce qui signifie que le produit auquel ils sont associés n'a pas encore été publié), et ce sont également les deux seules applications associées à Realityo Systems. LLC.
Ces éléments ont été découverts quelques jours seulement avant qu'Apple ne lance sa conférence annuelle des développeurs qui aura lieu le 6 juin, et sont répertoriées avec des dates limites du 8 juin, ce qui laisse supposer que nous pourrions voir le casque annoncé lors du discours d'ouverture d'Apple. Mais Mark Gurman de Bloomberg note que le moment de la date du 8 juin est probablement une coïncidence et coïncide avec un délai légal clé qui intervient six mois après le dépôt initial d'une marque. « Peut-être que nous le verrons [au WWDC] », a tweeté Gurman, « mais la demande de marque n'en est pas la preuve ».
Sources : Parker Ortolani, RealityOS, Mark Gurnman
Et vous ?
Quelle lecture en faites-vous ?
Voir aussi :
Réalité virtuelle : le casque VR d'Apple pourrait coûter 3000 dollars, comporter des écrans 8K et plus d'une douzaine de caméras
Apple : bientôt des casques utilisant le port Lightening sur les iDevices ? Cupertino a ajouté des spécificités à son programme MFI